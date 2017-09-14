Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Completely Distances Himself From Tentative Links to Bayern

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has stressed that their is 'no current relevance' in reports linking him to a move to the top job at Bayern Munich, which comes following his comments that the Bavarian giants are the subject of his dreams.





The 30-year-old is highly-regarded in world football and is tipped for big things, and as such he is being touted as the next in line at Bayern Munich, and Nagelsmann himself added fuel to the fire earlier in the week when he claimed the club "has always played a prominent role in my dreams."

Julian Nagelsmann: "I have big respect for Carlo Ancelotti. He has won more trophies than underpants I have in my closet" pic.twitter.com/3gw5bRXWVC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 13, 2017

Reports from ESPN suggest current Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti could seek a move back to the Premier League if the German outfit trigger a release in his three-year contract, which would inevitably pave the way for Nagelsmann's arrival.





However, speaking ahead of his side's Europa League clash against Braga on Thursday, the 30-year-old made it clear that he has no intentions of taking Ancelotti's place in such a manner.





He said: "The interview had no current relevance. It was simply about visions and planning for the future.

🎙 Julian #Nagelsmann: "Statements with regards to FCB aren't relevant. I am the manager at #TSG and I'm more than happy here."#TSGSCB ⚽️ — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) September 13, 2017

"I have always pointed out in many interviews that it is my dream to manage a world-class club and win trophies. Bayern are among these top clubs, but there's also a few more.

"Unfortunately, the interview has made waves, also regarding my colleague Carlo Ancelotti for whom I have great deal of respect.

"He has won more trophies than I have underpants."

The Hoffenheim boss - who oversaw his side's 2-0 victory over Bayern last week - admitted his comments "made a bigger impact than I wanted," but revealed he had sent a message to Ancelotti to smooth the waters, in a matter he now considers closed.