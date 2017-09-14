Soccer

New Watford Goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis Delighted to Be Working With 'World Class' Heurelho Gomes

26 minutes ago

New Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis is embracing the challenge of working alongside Heurelho Gomes and competing with the Brazilian for number one jersey this season, referring to the ex-PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham stopper as 'world class'.

Karnezis has been used to being a regular starter in recent seasons, missing just six Serie A games since the start of the 2014/15 campaign during his time with Udinese. But the chance to move to the Premier League was too good to turn down.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"I'm very happy to have Heurelho as a teammate," the Greek international told the Hornets' official website this week.

"In the last years he has written the history of this club. He is a part of the history. He is a world-class goalkeeper. For the club it is very good to have goalkeepers like this," Karnezis added.

Having arrived from Udinese on loan on deadline day, Karnezis took his place on the bench for the Premier League win over Southampton after playing twice for his country on international duty.

"I was playing for Udinese in Italy for three years. Now, after three years, arrives a moment I want to change something," the 32-year-old explained.

"I would like to have one chance in my career and the Premier League is the best choice for me.

"I'm excited, I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like in the Premier League.

"There are so many players of high quality, the level is very high. A lot of historic clubs in Europe participate in this championship."

