Real Madrid Reportedly Sign Brazilian Wonderkid and Lay Out 'Casemiro-Esque Path' to the First Team

Real Madrid have reportedly snapped up Brazilian sensation Rodrigo from Gremio Novorizontino for an undisclosed fee.





No official announcement has been made by the club yet but Spanish paper Marca have claimed the giants have secured his signature and he will formally join next summer.

#LoMásLeído El Real Madrid cierra el fichaje del brasileño Rodrigo, de 17 años https://t.co/JLPUh7i9mn pic.twitter.com/lwV9OwOyiN — MARCA (@marca) September 14, 2017

Apparently Madrid want to see Rodrigo take the same kind of path as compatriot as Casemiro, who has emerged as one of the defensive midfielders in the world over the past couple of seasons.





Like Casemiro, Rodrigo is a holding midfielder and is currently little known - just as the former Sao Paulo star was.

ARMEND NIMANI/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is now an indispensable member of Real's starting XI, and allows Luka Modric the license to roam free, while still coming up with an attacking threat himself.





Marca say that Rodrigo could be sent out on loan to Porto next season, which is where Casemiro first started to make an impression.

Los Blancos are seemingly trying to prepare for the future by signing some of the world's hottest prospects - they recently completed the signing of Vinicius Junior for a world record fee for a teenager of £39m.





They also completed the high profile signing of Martin Odegaard back in 2015. The Norwegian is yet to break into the first team at the Bernabeu and is currently out on loan with Dutch side Heerenveen.