VIDEO: Spartak Moscow Could Be in Hot Water After Fans Launch Flares at Referee During Maribor Clash

There were some ugly scenes in the Champions League on Wednesday night as fans of Spartak Moscow targeted the referee with flares during the group stage clash against Maribor.

Crowd trouble marred the Group E match, and a missile narrowly missed the man in the middle Denis Aytekinand the club will likely now be reprimanded for the actions of a few.

There had been problems even before the match, as fans of both teams clashed with Slovenian police outside the stadium.

There were also some smoke bombs at the Ljudski vrt and UEFA are likely to launch an investigation into the incidents, as reported by the Daily Record.

It is not the first time Spartak fans have displayed hooliganism - last season they unveiled banners aimed at the BBC after they aired a documentary highlighting the dangers posed by Russian 'ultras' ahead of next year's World Cup.

The game finished 1-1, after Damjan Bojar levelled following Aleksandr Samedov's opener for the visitors, and Liverpool lie in wait for Spartak in the next round of fixtures.





Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 2-2 draw by La Liga side Sevilla, meaning things are all square in Group E going into the second matchday.