Soccer

VIDEO: Spartak Moscow Could Be in Hot Water After Fans Launch Flares at Referee During Maribor Clash

an hour ago

There were some ugly scenes in the Champions League on Wednesday night as fans of Spartak Moscow targeted the referee with flares during the group stage clash against Maribor.

Crowd trouble marred the Group E match, and a missile narrowly missed the man in the middle Denis Aytekinand the club will likely now be reprimanded for the actions of a few.

There had been problems even before the match, as fans of both teams clashed with Slovenian police outside the stadium.

There were also some smoke bombs at the Ljudski vrt and UEFA are likely to launch an investigation into the incidents, as reported by the Daily Record.

It is not the first time Spartak fans have displayed hooliganism - last season they unveiled banners aimed at the BBC after they aired a documentary highlighting the dangers posed by Russian 'ultras' ahead of next year's World Cup.

The game finished 1-1, after Damjan Bojar levelled following Aleksandr Samedov's opener for the visitors, and Liverpool lie in wait for Spartak in the next round of fixtures.


Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 2-2 draw by La Liga side Sevilla, meaning things are all square in Group E going into the second matchday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters