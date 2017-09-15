Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Both Bayern Munich and Mainz are coming into this fixture having scored three goals in their last competitive match.

Heiko Herrlich's Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Opel Arena last Saturday, while Bayern strolled past Belgian giants Anderlecht in their Champions League group stage opener with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash in Bavaria.

Classic Encounter

For our classic encounter, we're rolling the clock back just under two years, to when Bayern hosted Mainz in March 2016.





Former Spain U21 international Jairo Samperio Bustara opened the scoring for the visitors after just 26 minutes. Following a marauding run from Italian full-back Giulio Donati, Jairo latched onto a low cross and powered the ball past Manuel Neuer.





Early in the second half, Arjen Robben drilled the ball low into Loris Karius' far post from outside of the penalty area, acting quickly despite being closed down by Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun.





However, Colombian striker Jhon Córdoba had the last laugh after hitting Julian Baumgartlinger's deft pass low into Neuer's near post, leaving the Bavarian hosts empty handed at home for the first and only time during the 2015/16 season.

Key Battle





Robert Lewandowski vs Stefan Bell

Having missed out on winning his third Torjägerkanone in six years of Bundesliga football last season, previously winning the title in 2014 and 2016, Robert Lewandowski will be desperate to outscore striking rival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and return to the summit of the German scoring charts this campaign.





With three goals in as many games already in the Bundesliga, the Polish striker will be keen to add to his tally on Saturday after seeing the early season form of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.





German centre-back Stefan Bell will be tasked with marking Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena, a daunting task for even the best defenders in the world. The stand-in Mainz captain joined the club as a 16-year-old and, after loan spells with 1860 Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, Bell is one of the first names on the team sheet for Sandro Schwarz.

Team News

Mainz will be without summer signing Alexandru Maxim (influenza) for their trip to Bavaria, the Romanian playmaker moving to the Opel Arena after helping VfB Stuttgart to a league title in the 2. Bundesliga.





Alexander Hack (medial collateral ligament) is out, with Gaëtan Bussmann also not available for selection at the Allianz Arena. Danny Latza (wound) is also expected to miss Saturday's clash, as well as new striker Kenan Kodro (ankle). Carlo Ancelotti appears to have a plethora of talent at his fingertips as Bayern look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to TSG Hoffenheim last weekend. Only Juan Bernat (syndesmotic ligament tear) and David Alaba (ankle) are expected to be missing, through injury, for Bayern Munich. Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Neuer, Kimmich, Hummels, Süle, Rafinha, Thiago, Vidal, Robben, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.

Potential Mainz 05 Starting Lineup: Adler, Donati, Balogun, Bell, Diallo, Brosinski, Frei, Gbamin, Öztunali, de Blasis, Muto Prediction

There's only one team to put your money on, and spoler alert, it's not Mainz.





Yes, Bayern lost to Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar Arena last week. However, the Bavarians haven't lost two league games on the bounce since the 2014/15 season - where they won the league 10 points ahead of Wolfsburg.





It should be a comfortable afternoon for Ancelotti, but don't be surprised to see Mainz rock the boat in Bavaria with a goal or two.





Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Mainz 05