Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More
Both Bayern Munich and Mainz are coming into this fixture having scored three goals in their last competitive match.
Heiko Herrlich's Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Opel Arena last Saturday, while Bayern strolled past Belgian giants Anderlecht in their Champions League group stage opener with a convincing 3-0 victory.
Here's everything you need to know about the clash in Bavaria.
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Team News
Alexander Hack (medial collateral ligament) is out, with Gaëtan Bussmann also not available for selection at the Allianz Arena. Danny Latza (wound) is also expected to miss Saturday's clash, as well as new striker Kenan Kodro (ankle).
Carlo Ancelotti appears to have a plethora of talent at his fingertips as Bayern look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to TSG Hoffenheim last weekend. Only Juan Bernat (syndesmotic ligament tear) and David Alaba (ankle) are expected to be missing, through injury, for Bayern Munich.
Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Neuer, Kimmich, Hummels, Süle, Rafinha, Thiago, Vidal, Robben, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.
Potential Mainz 05 Starting Lineup: Adler, Donati, Balogun, Bell, Diallo, Brosinski, Frei, Gbamin, Öztunali, de Blasis, Muto
Prediction