Liverpool Fan Makes Hilarious Film in Tribute to Kolo Toure Following His Retirement

After failing to find a new club, Kolo Toure announced his retirement from football on Friday.

The Ivorian enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning the Premier League and FA Cup as well as reaching the Champions League final in 2006. In that time, Toure played for Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City, before leaving to Celtic on a free transfer.

And while Toure will not appear in defence again, the former Liverpool player has rejoined Celtic as a technical assistant.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back at this great club," Toure told Celtic's official website.

“This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now. I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching.

In order to pay tribute to Toure, one Liverpool fan put together a rather bizarre, but hilarious film that has since gone viral on Twitter. The two-minute long video begins with praise from Toure's former teammates, before diverging into a story in which Toure is sentenced to prison for taking weight loss pills.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who managed Toure during while at Liverpool, believes his side will benefit from the former Ivory Coast international's experience.

“This is great news for Celtic that we are able to bring a man of Kolo’s experience into our coaching team. In everything he does, he is quite simply a fantastic example to anyone.

“He has worked at the top of the game for so many years and he has all the qualities which any player of any age should aspire to. He is a fantastic role model for our younger players and someone who has a level of experience and knowledge which can only be invaluable to our established players.”

Celtic will look to improve on their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain as they take on Dundee in the Scottish League Cup Wednesday.