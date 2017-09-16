Theo Hernandez Reveals He Turned Down 'a Number of Options' in Order to Join Real Madrid This Summer

New Real Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez has revealed that he turned down a number of clubs before deciding to join Zinedine Zidane's men this summer.

The full-back joined an exclusive club of players to make the cross-Madrid move from Atletico to Real in July and was of the interest of Barcelona following an impressive loan spell with Alaves.

Théo Hernández: “I was talking to my agent about a number of options but Real Madrid was the best." pic.twitter.com/hct6cx9iPG — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) September 15, 2017

Speaking at a press conference, via Football Espana, the 19-year-old said: “I was talking to my agent about a number of options, but Madrid was the best."

Hernandez spoke maturely in front of the media, emphasising his will to grow into his potential: “Here I can grow alongside the best players in the world to try and reach my maximum potential as a footballer."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

“There is no pressure though, it was not hard to say yes to Madrid – I want to be here because it’s the best club in the world with the best players and I am here because I want to be."

The youngster was also keen to reveal his role model at the club, saying: “Marcelo? He is the best full-back in the world and I have to work hard to follow in his footsteps and learn from him."

“He is the best player to learn from and I will do all I can to get some games and follow what he does on the pitch.”

Hernandez has made only one appearance in the league this season, as he played the full 90 minutes in Los Blancos' surprise 1-1 draw against Levante last weekend.