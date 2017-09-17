Soccer

'I'm My Own Man' Claims Paulo Dybala as Comparisons to Compatriot Lionel Messi Persist

14 minutes ago

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has downplayed comparisons to Barcelona's Lionel Messi after putting a trio of goals past Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Argentinian has already scored eight goals this season from just four appearances, and it's no wonder he's being likened to his superstar compatriot.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"I'm very happy. It's always nice to get three goals," he told Sky Sport Italia (H/T Four Four Two) following his excellent performance in what was his 100th appearance for the Serie A Champions.


"I'm Dybala. It's not that I don't like the comparison, but he's a legend. He has done things that no one has ever done in the history of football.

"I don't want to be compared to anyone. You can send the messages but I want to have my own career and win my own trophies."

Earlier this year, Dybala revealed that his relationship with Messi wasn't all that great.

"He keeps himself to himself. We've not had a great relationship," he said after Juve beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final last season.

"I admire him a lot, I respect him. He's won many Champions Leagues, me none and I dream of the first: I play for Juve and I want to win. On the pitch we are equals and I will do everything to beat him.

"I understand the comparisons and the aspects of the Argentinians on me, but I don't want to be the next Messi or the Messi of the future.

"There's only one Messi, like Maradona."

