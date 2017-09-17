James Rodriguez's Ex-Wife Reveals Why She Split With Bayern Star After 6-Years of Marriage

James Rodriguez' ex-wife has revealed the reasoning behind her decision to end her relationship with the Bayern Munich man.

The Colombian left Real Madrid for the German side on a two-year loan deal this summer, and the move to another country seemed to be the breaking point in what was already a rocky marriage.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Daniela Ospina, sister of Arsenal keeper David Ospina, was married to Rodriguez for six years, but the pair are now going through a divorce because she didn't want to move with him to Germany, on top of reports over an affair with model Helga Lovekaty.

“I did not want to travel to Germany because I wanted to continue as an entrepreneur in Colombia and Spain," she said, via The Sun.

“James Rodriguez had decided to go to Bayern Munich to give a twist to his career.

“It was obviously difficult and sad, but thanks to God we have managed it with a lot of maturity and calmness.

“We only want to protect our child because when we decided to have her, we knew it was a lifelong responsibility.

“Regardless of the things that came between us, we both admire each other, we respect each other and we know that it is important to have a good relationship in order to raise our daughter as she should be raised. She is not to blame for the situations that have occurred between us.”