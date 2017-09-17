A roundup of Saturday's MLS action.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — In front of the largest crowd to attend a stand-alone MLS match, Josef Martinez had his second hat trick in a row and his third of the season to help Atlanta United hold on for a 3-3 draw against Orlando City on Saturday.

Atlanta United (12-8-7) set the record with 70,425 on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The previous record was held by the Los Angeles Galaxy for the 69,255 who attended their first-ever match at the Rose Bowl in 1996. The United's stadium opened last month.

Martinez scored in the 36th, 55th and 69th minutes, each time tying the score after an Orlando City goal. Dom Dwyer had a pair of first-half goals and Cyle Larin made it 3-2 in the 58th minute for Orlando (9-12-8).

Martinez's last three-goal performance came Wednesday night in a 7-0 win over New England. He had his first hat trick of the season in a 6-1 victory over Minnesota United on March 12.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, TIMBERS 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute and Real Salt Lake spoiled Diego Valeri's record-setting night for Portland.

Valeri set an MLS record by scoring in his eighth consecutive match when he tied it at 1 on a header in the 47th minute.

Albert Rusnak opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a right-footed blast that powered through goalkeeper Jeff Attinella's glancing deflection. Savarino bent a left-footed shot from the edge of 18-yard box into the upper left corner.

The Timbers (12-10-8) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped but remained near the top of the Western Conference in a three-way tie for second place. RSL (11-14-5) jumped from ninth place into a tie for sixth and final playoff position.

FIRE 3, D.C. UNITED 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic tied a Chicago club record with his 18th goal of the season and the Fire beat D.C. United.

Nikolic capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 90th minute, matching Ante Razov's mark set in 2000.

Chicago (14-9-6) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute on D.C. midfielder Ian Harkes' own goal. He was attempting to clear Matt Polster's throw-in with a header. Brandon Vincent headed home Arturo Alvarez's cross to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

D.C. United (8-17-4) lost its second in a row after winning three straight.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, IMPACT 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Substitute Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to lift Minnesota past Montreal.

Blerim Dzemaili put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Christain Ramirez responded in the 68th and Danladi stepped around Laurent Ciman and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush with a blast from the right side.

Kevin Molino also scored for expansion Minnesota (8-15-5). It was coming off a 3-0 loss Wednesday night at Vancouver.

Patrice Bernier had the opening goal for Montreal (10-12-6), which lost its fourth game in a row — three of them at home.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, REVOLUTION 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat New England.

Sporting KC (11-6-11) stretched its club-record home unbeaten streak to 23 games.

New England (10-14-5) has lost two straight, including 7-0 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Teal Bunbury scored in the fourth minute for the Revolution, but they lost the early momentum when Krisztian Nemeth threw a high elbow at Graham Zusi in the 11th minute. After video replay, Nemeth was ejected and New England finished with 10 players.

Gerso Fernandes scored in the 16th minute for Sporting KC. Rubio slid a shot behind goal keeper Brad Knighton just before half to make it 2-1. Benny Feilhaber bounced a shot off the left post and Rubio tapped in the rebound in the 57th minute.

SOUNDERS 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

Stefan Frei made a diving save in the 42nd minute and Seattle extended its club record unbeaten streak to 13 matches with the scoreless draw against FC Dallas.

Frei stopped Kellyn Acosta's low hard shot from just outside the top of the box, diving to his left and pushing it wide. He finished with three saves for his 10th shutout of the season.

The Sounders (11-7-11) were playing their first game since Jordan Morris injured his hamstring in the second half of a 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Head coach Brian Schmetzer indicated during the week that Morris could be out for weeks, possibly missing the rest of the season.

Jesse Gonzalez had two saves for his seventh shutout of the season, but FC Dallas (9-8-11) increased its winless streak to 10.

CREW 2, WHITECAPS 2, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tony Tchani scored against his former team in second-half stoppage time to give Vancouver the tie with Columbus.

Fredy Montero also scored for the Whitecaps (13-9-6).

Kekuta Manneh, who was traded by Vancouver to Columbus for Tchani in March, scored and set up Ola Kamara's goal for the Crew (13-12-5).

Both teams ran their unbeaten streaks to six games.

RAPIDS 1, NYC FC 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji scored in the 88th minute to give Colorado the tie with New York City FC.

Thomas McNamara opened the scoring for NYC (15-8-6) in the 19th minute. He slipped past a defender after receiving Andrea Pirlo's pass near midfield and smashed a driving blast into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Badji's made a similar run, by himself from about midfield, and finished a low driving left-footer from just inside the edge of the box over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Colorado is 7-16-5.

EARTHQUAKES 1, DYNAMO 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Danny Hoesen scored in the 33rd minute and San Jose beat Houston.

Hoesen pulled down Kofi Sarkodie's cross and slotted home a turnaround left-footed finish from the middle of the area.

The Earthquakes (11-12-6) moved up to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Dynamo (10-10-8) dropped into a sixth-place tie with Real Salt Lake.