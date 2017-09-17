Paul Clement 'Proud' of His Swansea Side After Taking a Point Against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium

Swansea City kept a clean sheet at Wembley Stadium against a Spurs side that scored six goals in their last two games and manager Paul Clement said he was proud of his side, claiming that they were deserving of the point.

"I was pleased with the discipline, character and effort of the players," Clement said at the press conference following the result. "Especially after our performance last week (a 1-0 home loss against Newcastle) we weren't complacent today."



The Swans only had 25% possession and did not manage a shot on target, but Clement sang the praises of his players:

"I was actually proud of the physical effort they put in for the point and also the strong mentality they showed. If someone asked before the game we would get a point I would take it - having seen the game, I wouldn't change my mind."

Despite the general analysis of the game suggests Swansea parked the bus against Spurs, Clement believes the defending his side did ought to be acknowledged: "Good defending should be applauded. If you go to Italy that is something they are very proud of.



Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Clearly you want to attack more in a game, but we have to be realistic," he added. Clement withdrew Renato Sanches shorty after the second half resumed and said the former Bayern Munich man "still needs time to adapt to the Premier League."

The Swansea manager was also aware of Spurs' attacking prowess and knew the threat they posed: "I said at half-time that they are just waiting for one mistake, for someone to be out of position because they have so many players that can take advantage."



The Welsh side's next game is another outing - this time to Championship side Reading in the EFL Cup and Clement would like his side to have a good cup run this season to give the fans something to cheer about.

