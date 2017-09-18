Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Defender Erik Durm Set to Miss Several Months After Hip Operation

an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm is set for an absence of several months after undergoing surgery on his hip, Kicker have reported.

The 25-year-old, who has not yet made an appearance this season, could now miss a large portion of the season.

The club confirmed in a statement that Durm had successfully undergone a hip operation in Munich, and that he will be sidelined "until further notice".

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"BVB Full-back Erik Durm has undergone a successful operation on his hip," the statement read. "The procedure was carried out by Professor Dr. Med. Michael Dienst in Munich. The national team player will be out of action until further notice."

The versatile full-back has been plagued by injury issues in recent seasons, twice needing knee surgery in September 2015 and again last year.

Durm will join Marc Bartra, Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus, Sebastian Rode, Marcel Schmelzer  and Andre Schürrle on a growing injury list at Dortmund.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

But despite the large number of absentees, BVB have made an impressive start to the Bundesliga season, sitting top with ten points after four games.


Peter Bosz's side were emphatic winners in the last outing, a 5-0 victory over bottom of the league Koln, with two goals each from Maximilian Philipp and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They travel to Hamburg on Wednesday looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga campaign.

