Chris Smalling Reckons He's Found a Better Alternative to New iPhone in Hilarious Tweet

Chris Smalling reckons he already has a phone that can do much more than the new iPhone X, after posting a brilliant tweet.

Much has been made of the brand new iPhone X, with plenty of criticism flying around about its size and cost, but to name just a couple of critiques. As a result Smalling came up with this tweet to show of his rival product:

iPhone X?

Wireless charging?

Facial recognition?

Got nothing on this! #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/FLXQyKH634 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 14, 2017

The iPhone X was debuted at the annual Apple Event on Wednesday and will provide a host of new features for its users, including facial recognition technology and wireless charging, but it surely can't beat Smalling's old phone.

Smalling's throwback phone may not have the technological advancements of the new iPhone, but it was probably more reliable and less costly and it certainly wins on nostalgia.

The hilarious picture, also shows Smalling donning some Manchester United coloured shorts at a young age, paired with what can only be described as a beautiful Ghost Busters appareled blouse.

Maybe Smalling has a career after football in the modelling industry, telecommunications, or even at the Apple headquarters developing their new phones, because he's certainly onto something here.

However, before he makes his move into mobile phone development Smalling first needs to focus on Manchester United.

His side won again this weekend to beat Everton 4-0 and continue their unbeaten Premier League start.

Manchester United are looking strong in both the Premier League and Champions League this season, although Smalling has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, only playing against Basel in the Champions League this season.

The Englishman will have to try and work his way back up the ranks under Mourinho, if he wants to be called up for Gareth Southgate's side for the World Cup at the end of the season.