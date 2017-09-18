Guardiola Names the Player Who He Believes Will Eventually Take Messi's Crown as World's Best

Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi still have a few years to play as the world's best footballers, Pep Guardiola has named the one player he thinks can succeed them.

In an interview with Goal, Guardiola said that they would eventually have to give up their crowns, but despite that fact that it would be difficult for anyone to reach their level, he named PSG new-boy Kylian Mbappe as the only man who could:

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi. Maybe Mbappe, he's a top player, he will be an outstanding player, I'm pretty sure of that. But to equal what Messi has done in 10 or 12 years, or Cristiano [Ronaldo], for example, we have to wait," said Guardiola.

"I appreciate Mbappe wouldn't like me to put more pressure on his shoulders...So, let Mbappe have the fantastic career he will have and after we'll see in the future."

Guardiola, of course, managed Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou, when manager of Barcelona, such that he knows what it takes to be as good as the Argentinian.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

During Guardiola's time with the Catalan giants, Messi scored 211 club goals and won four of his five Ballon d'Ors, so Mbappe must have shown Guardiola something truly special to make him believe he can live up to those heady heights.

Mbappe rose to stardom last season after the young Frenchman helped lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-final last season, scoring 21 goals in 23 starts in those competitions.

The 18-year-old wonder-kid made the headlines again this summer, as he moved to PSG on loan for the season with the Paris club having an obligation to pay €145m (£128m) up front, for the French international next summer.

The youngster has already scored 2 goals in as many games for his new club and alongside Neymar could well develop into an international superstar, while helping PSG push for that illusive Champions League victory.