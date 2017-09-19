Twitter Users Pile More Misery on Wayne Rooney Following Unflattering Court Sketch

Wayne Rooney isn't having the best time at the moment. The Everton striker pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was handed a two-year driving ban, as well as 100 hours of community service, as the Metro reported.

Yet, those on Twitter were less interested with the former England skipper's punishment, with more focus being centred on a truly awful sketch of Rooney drawn as he sat in Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Wayne Rooney's court sketch. He's been banned for driving for 2 years and I reckon this is still the worst thing to happen to him today. pic.twitter.com/bQEL9GVjgs — Coral (@Coral) September 18, 2017

The court sketch artist appears to have confused Wayne Rooney with Popeye tbh pic.twitter.com/XEv3VNa48j — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) September 18, 2017

Court sketch artist has added bout an inch to Rooney's forehead there. Just missing the mammoth hide costume and giant wooden club. pic.twitter.com/nedeowuzSJ — Euan Wemyss (@EuanWemyss) September 18, 2017

#Rooney got to be happy with his court sketch at least - strong jaw, stronger hairline. #Everton pic.twitter.com/JywEHfhHKH — Adam Aspinall (@MirrorAsp) September 18, 2017

Is this court sketch of Wayne Rooney part of his punishment? pic.twitter.com/ABFXFc37Vr — Ted Jeory (@TedJeory) September 18, 2017





Still though, most of us would still probably trade our lives for that of the record-breaking striker, even in his current demise.