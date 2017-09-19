Soccer

Twitter Users Pile More Misery on Wayne Rooney Following Unflattering Court Sketch

an hour ago

Wayne Rooney isn't having the best time at the moment. The Everton striker pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was handed a two-year driving ban, as well as 100 hours of community service, as the Metro reported.

Yet, those on Twitter were less interested with the former England skipper's punishment, with more focus being centred on a truly awful sketch of Rooney drawn as he sat in Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.


Still though, most of us would still probably trade our lives for that of the record-breaking striker, even in his current demise.

