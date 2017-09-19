Soccer

VIDEO: Match Is Halted as World's Cutest Dog Invades Pitch and Then Even Gives Post-Match Interview

40 minutes ago

A game was forced to stop after a dog invaded the pitch... is not something that has never happened before in football before, but this latest viral clip is certainly unique.

A match in Argentina between San Lorenzo and Arsenal de Sarandi was interrupted by what can only be described as the canine Lionel Messi.

The cute four-legged friend took hold of the ball and dribbled it intricately around the vicinity, displaying impressive control just like the Barcelona star does week in, week out at the Nou Camp.

The excitable mutt then turned on the style by evading those that tried to spoil its fun with great agility and pace.

After its eventual capture, it was then placed in front of a TV camera and a reporter to provide its take on the situation...

The few barks before it tried to eat the microphone can probably be translated to: "I'm better than half of these. Give me a 50,000 treats-a-week contract."

