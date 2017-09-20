Barcelona Now La Liga's Biggest Spenders After Passing Madrid With Near £450m Budget
Barcelona have overtaken rivals Real Madrid as the biggest spenders in La Liga, per data released on Tuesday.
According to the figures published by the Spanish league, the Catalan side have €507million (£448m) available with which to pay their players' wages.
Madrid, meanwhile, have a cap of £442m, which puts Barcelona ahead of them in the spending category for the first time since the introduction of centralised television rights in Spain.
The salary caps for La Liga clubs are directly linked to their total income, and measures have been set to ensure that sides do not overspend. The budget covers player wages, bonuses and also coaching staff salaries.
La Liga Wage Caps
|Club
|Wage Cap
|Barcelona
|£448m
|Real Madrid
|£442m
|Atletico Madrid
|£210m
|Sevilla
|£141m
|Valencia
|£100m
|Villareal
|£78m
|Athletic Bilbao
|£60m
|Real Betis
|£58m
|Real Sociedad
|£57m
|Espanyol
|£54m
|Malaga
|£47m
|Celta Vigo
|£36m
|Deportivo
|£36m
|Alaves
|£33m
|Leganes
|£30m
|Eibar
|£29m
|Levante
|£28m
|Girona
|£27m
|Las Palmas
|£26m
|Getafe
|£25m
Table courtesy Daily Mail.
Barca's increased wage budget was significantly decreased by their selling of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Brazilian was on a £26.5m-a-year salary, but the club no longer have him on their books.