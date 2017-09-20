Soccer

Barcelona Now La Liga's Biggest Spenders After Passing Madrid With Near £450m Budget

an hour ago

Barcelona have overtaken rivals Real Madrid as the biggest spenders in La Liga, per data released on Tuesday.

According to the figures published by the Spanish league, the Catalan side have €507million (£448m) available with which to pay their players' wages.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Madrid, meanwhile, have a cap of £442m, which puts Barcelona ahead of them in the spending category for the first time since the introduction of centralised television rights in Spain.


The salary caps for La Liga clubs are directly linked to their total income, and measures have been set to ensure that sides do not overspend. The budget covers player wages, bonuses and also coaching staff salaries.

            La Liga Wage Caps 

Club Wage Cap
Barcelona  £448m             
Real Madrid £442m
Atletico Madrid  £210m
Sevilla £141m
Valencia £100m
Villareal  £78m
Athletic Bilbao  £60m
Real Betis  £58m
Real Sociedad £57m
Espanyol £54m
Malaga £47m
Celta Vigo £36m
Deportivo
 £36m
Alaves £33m
Leganes £30m
Eibar  £29m
Levante  £28m
Girona
  £27m
Las Palmas  £26m
Getafe  £25m

Table courtesy Daily Mail.

Barca's increased wage budget was significantly decreased by their selling of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Brazilian was on a £26.5m-a-year salary, but the club no longer have him on their books.

The Catalan giants have made a great start to their season, even without Neymar, but they have lost his replacement, Ousmane Dembele, for the next three-and-a-half months. The Frenchman successfully completed surgery on a ruptured biceps femoris on Tuesday, but is likely to be out for the rest of the year.
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters