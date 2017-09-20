Barcelona Now La Liga's Biggest Spenders After Passing Madrid With Near £450m Budget

Barcelona have overtaken rivals Real Madrid as the biggest spenders in La Liga, per data released on Tuesday.

According to the figures published by the Spanish league, the Catalan side have €507million (£448m) available with which to pay their players' wages.

Madrid, meanwhile, have a cap of £442m, which puts Barcelona ahead of them in the spending category for the first time since the introduction of centralised television rights in Spain.





The salary caps for La Liga clubs are directly linked to their total income, and measures have been set to ensure that sides do not overspend. The budget covers player wages, bonuses and also coaching staff salaries.

La Liga Wage Caps

Club Wage Cap Barcelona £448m Real Madrid £442m Atletico Madrid £210m Sevilla £141m Valencia £100m Villareal £78m Athletic Bilbao £60m Real Betis £58m Real Sociedad £57m Espanyol £54m Malaga £47m Celta Vigo £36m Deportivo

£36m Alaves £33m Leganes £30m Eibar £29m Levante £28m Girona

£27m Las Palmas £26m

Getafe £25m

Barca's increased wage budget was significantly decreased by their selling of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Brazilian was on a £26.5m-a-year salary, but the club no longer have him on their books.

The Catalan giants have made a great start to their season, even without Neymar, but they have lost his replacement, Ousmane Dembele, for the next three-and-a-half months. The Frenchman successfully completed surgery on a ruptured biceps femoris on Tuesday, but is likely to be out for the rest of the year.