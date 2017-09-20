Bayern Boss Ancelotti Lauds James Rodriguez After He Makes Full Debut During Schalke Victory

Bayern Munich continued their dominant form in the Bundesliga, after beating Schalke 3-0 away from home last night.

Schalke put up a good fight throughout the game, controlling the ball for lengthy periods, but were unable to beat the German champions down.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

James Rodriguez also picked up his first goal for Bayern, scoring his side's second after sliding home a from close range at the near post.

Not only that, but the Colombian played a part in both of Bayern's other goals, supplying a delightful chipped pass for Arturo Vidal's goal, as well as winning the penalty which Robert Lewandowski dispatched.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Rodriguez was therefore a thorn in Schalke's side all night in what was a fantastic full debut for the 26-year-old, something Ancelotti realised:

"James played very well, with good combinations for the benefit of the team. Physically, he is still not at 100 percent yet though," said Ancelotti to Sky Sports, via FourFourTwp, after the match.

James Rodriguez had a night to remember 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qNg8Zojm4z — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 20, 2017

"We played well from start to finish, with high intensity and defended compactly. But today they were all strong so it's difficult to single out a player. I'm happy with everyone."

Although Bayern ran out comfortable 3-0 winners on the night, Schalke tested the German champions for long periods during the game, making it a somewhat flattering score line. Ancelotti also seemed to hint at this, suggesting his side could have performed better, deeming the performance as just ok:

"The performance was good from the beginning until the end," claimed Ancelotti.

"We played with intensity, with good attacking play, compact when we defended. I think everything was OK."

The win gives Bayern an early lead at the top of the table, after winning four out of their opening five league games this season. However Dortmund and Hannover could leapfrog Ancelotti's side with respective wins in Wednesday's games.