Soccer

Harry Kane's FIFA 18 Card Compared to His FIFA 15 Version Shows How Far He's Progressed

16 minutes ago

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, despite his prolific goalscoring record of recent seasons, was not always considered a potential great.

But the 24-year-old experienced a meteoric rise to prominence following the arrival of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, and that is reflected in the change in his FIFA ratings.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

Kane's FUT card in FIFA 15 had a modest overall of 68, with just 71 for pace, 60 for passing and 69 for shooting.


Now that is almost unrecognisable, with Kane having seen a massive upgrade in the most recent edition of the game.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

The England international is now an impressive 86 overall, and boasts an enviable 87 rating for shooting.


In FIFA 15, Kane was not even given a gold card, although it was prior to his breakthrough 2014-15 season at Tottenham, in which he scored 31 goals in 51 appearances.


Prior to that campaign, the young forward had been shipped out on various loans, at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester City.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane was unspectacular, and there were few that expected what followed after his return from Leicester, then in the Championship.


Now he is considered one of the world's best strikers, after three consecutive seasons of goalscoring for Tottenham.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world," said Pochettino after Kane scored a brace in last week's win against Borussia Dortmund. "To score goals in the Champions League means he will get the credit he deserves."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters