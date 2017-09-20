Harry Kane's FIFA 18 Card Compared to His FIFA 15 Version Shows How Far He's Progressed

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, despite his prolific goalscoring record of recent seasons, was not always considered a potential great.

But the 24-year-old experienced a meteoric rise to prominence following the arrival of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, and that is reflected in the change in his FIFA ratings.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

Kane's FUT card in FIFA 15 had a modest overall of 68, with just 71 for pace, 60 for passing and 69 for shooting.





Now that is almost unrecognisable, with Kane having seen a massive upgrade in the most recent edition of the game.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

The England international is now an impressive 86 overall, and boasts an enviable 87 rating for shooting.





In FIFA 15, Kane was not even given a gold card, although it was prior to his breakthrough 2014-15 season at Tottenham, in which he scored 31 goals in 51 appearances.





Prior to that campaign, the young forward had been shipped out on various loans, at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester City.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane was unspectacular, and there were few that expected what followed after his return from Leicester, then in the Championship.





Now he is considered one of the world's best strikers, after three consecutive seasons of goalscoring for Tottenham.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world," said Pochettino after Kane scored a brace in last week's win against Borussia Dortmund. "To score goals in the Champions League means he will get the credit he deserves."