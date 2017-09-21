Jose Mourinho Claims English Football Could Thrive Without Carabao Cup After 4-1 3rd Round Win

Jose Mourinho has surprisingly stated his belief that English football could be made "stronger" if the League Cup was scrapped.

The Manchester United boss told BBC Sport that Premier League sides - particularly those participating in European competitions - would benefit from not having to feature in one of England's two other domestic cup tournaments.

Mourinho's comments came in the wake of the Portuguese making nine changes to his team for the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion on Wednesday as he looked to freshen up his tiring squad.

Mourinho did go on to placate his own thoughts on the Carabao Cup, and explained why he would be taking the competition seriously regardless of his own personal feelings about it.

He said: "If you ask me 'could English football survive or be even be better without this competition?' Maybe. Maybe we would be fresher for European competition.

"If the competition is an official competition then it is important for Manchester United and for me as a manager.

"I want the players to think the same way. We have this competition, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents and a lot of us are trying to do our best.

"If we can win it, we win it. If we don't win it it's because the opponents are better than us."

Given that League Cup ties are huge boosts for lower league sides, especially if they play against English football's elite, scrapping the tournament would be a big blow to those who earn big cash injections from facing such opposition.

Away from the baffling talk of potentially removing one of England's three cup competitions, Mourinho lauded his forward line for their performances against the Championship outfit at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all bagged goals as United put Burton to the sword, and Mourinho expressed his satisfaction at his "happy" attackers post-match.

He told the Daily Star: “Martial was good, Mata was good, Lingard was good. We look happy playing in this moment and thats what I want.

“Anthony Martial wanted to do things – some he did amazingly well, others not so well but he was always trying and that commitment and happiness on the pitch is always important."