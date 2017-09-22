Former Leicester Boss Nigel Pearson Back Working for King Power Group in Belgian Second Division

Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson is back in management, and surprisingly back working with those who deemed him unfit to lead the Foxes, as the 54-year-old has been appointed manager of Belgian second division side OH Leuven.

The King Power International Owners Group sacked the ex-defender two years ago from his post in the Midlands after miraculously saving the side from relegation, and was lauded for his part played in the club's shock Premier League title win the following season.

However, following their purchase of the European continent club earlier this year, the Bangkok-based travel retail group decided former Norwich City player Dennis van Wijk was not the man to take them forward, but instead have decided to rely on someone they know well.

Since leaving Leicester Pearson endured a tough spell at Derby County, where the former Hull City and Southampton boss was suspended before being released of his duties after a bust up with Rams owner Mel Morris.

However, from that point the job front has been quiet for the man who started his management career at Carlisle United, and now he cannot wait to get back involved with football, including working with the Foxes' owners again.

"I look forward to throwing myself back into football, working with King Power's people again and helping out with this beautiful club", the 54-year-old told OH Leuven's official website.

"Through my experience with King Power's people, I know how to develop the club and I'm looking forward to contributing to it. The club has many good players and a good staff that guides them. I cannot wait to work with them and achieve our goals."





Hopefully, for Pearson's sake, the club's board's ideologies are substantially different to those during his time at Leicester, with the reason of his sacking back in 2015 being that of the relationship between the two parties was "no longer viable".

However, it seems that all has been forgotten from the owners' standpoint, and they are as willing as their new employee for the success of Leuven.

"A switch from head coach is never an easy decision, but this is necessary if we want to achieve our vision and ambitions", Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, King Power CEO and owner of the Belgian side added.

"Nigel is an incredibly good manager with a wealth of knowledge, good people skills and a strong winner's mentality. He will put OHL on track for the next few years."