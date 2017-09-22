Joel Matip Backs Jurgen Klopp After Criticism of Tactics During Liverpool's Poor Run of Form

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has backed manager Jurgen Klopp following recent criticism of the team, claiming to have 'no doubts' over the way the Reds are set up to play.

Liverpool have dropped points in the Premier League due to poor defending on several occasions this season and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday of this week because they leaked two goals after failing to take their own chances to score.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

They remain a point off the top four, but only West Ham and Everton have worse defensive records in the whole of the Premier League after five games.

As such, the club's title hopes have now largely been written off by many pundits and fans, citing the defensive issues as too much a weakness.

"Both parts only work together. I cannot stand at the back and our attackers go forward and there is so much big space. We all have to fit together," Matip explained to NBC Sports this week.

"It is not always easy but this is our way of playing and I think that is a good way of playing.

"Everything has its positive and negative sides but I have no doubt about our way of playing."

Liverpool face Leicester for a second time in the space of only a few days on Saturday when the two clubs meets in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool are without a win since hammering Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield almost a month ago. Their current run of games without victory currently extends to four in all competition after coming up short in games against Manchester City, Sevilla, Burnley and Leicester.