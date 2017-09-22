Juventus vs Torino Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Potential Lineups & More

Juventus face Torino on Saturday evening in the Turin Derby in what should be a pulsating game of Serie A football.

The Italian top tier looks set for a competitive season, with a number of teams rising to challenge for Juventus' crown.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The home side are currently joint top of the table, having won their five opening matches.

Torino will head into the game full of optimism, given their excellent start to the campaign. Siniša Mihajlović's side are unbeaten in five matches, the highlight of which was a comprehensive 3-0 beating of Sassuolo.

Saturday's game has all the makings of a fierce and classic derby match, and here's all you need to know ahead of the big game.

Classic Encounter

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Torino have traditionally struggled against the force of Juventus, and have won just once in the last 20 meetings between the two sides. This match happened relatively recently, in 2015, and saw Il Toro triumph 2-1 over their rivals after coming back from a goal down.

In a cauldron atmosphere at Torino's grand Stadio Olimpico, the white-knuckle ride of a local derby saw Juventus take the lead in the 35th minute, as Juve talisman Andrea Pirlo curled home a trademark free-kick.

Matteo Darmian, now of Manchester United, equalised for the home side with a beautifully controlled goal.

Fan favourite Fabio Quagliarella gave his side victory in the 57th minute, slamming home a clinical, close-range finish before his side defended doggedly to secure the three points.

Sadly, the game will be remembered for the off-field events, as 10 Torino fans were injured by a paper bomb thrown from the away end, an act condemned by Juventus' sporting director.

Key Battle

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juventus have assembled a squad which any manager in world football would be envious of.

At the heart of their creative, attacking endeavours is 23-year-old attacker Paulo Dybala, who has got the 2017/18 Serie A campaign off to an absolute flyer, scoring eight league goals in five appearances, including hat-tricks against Genoa and Sassuolo.

Facing the daunting task of marshalling the Argentine ace, Torino defensive midfielder Tomás Rincón could struggle without his midfield partner Joel Obi, who misses the game through injury.

Dybala has the ability to cause all kinds of problems for Torino, and Rincón's task of protecting the back four could prove near impossible.

Team News

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Juventus head into the match still missing summer signing Mattia De Sciglio, who was lucky to escape with just a minor injury after limping off with a suspected muscular tear against Barcelona in the Champions League last week.

The home side are also without Marko Pjaca, who is still recovering from a long-term cruciate ligament injury, and Claudio Marchisio, who remains on the treatment table with a knee injury.

Torino are without star Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi, who won't return until the end of the month after picking up a hamstring niggle at the start of the season. Other than Obi's absence, the away side have a clean bill of health.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Despite both sides playing midweek, they are likely to pick full-strength sides for the hotly anticipated derby game.

Predicted Juventus XI: Buffon, Chiellini, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Sandro, Pjanić, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandžukić, Higuaín





Predicted Torino XI: Sirigu, De Silvestri, Molinaro, N'Koulou, Moretti, Rincón, Baselli, Falqué, Ljajić, Niang, Belotti

Prediction

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Torino may have had a fine start to their season, but they will certainly struggle against Juventus in this game, with the Old Lady baying for blood after having to settle for a draw when the two times last met.

This is a game that traditionally has a lot of goals, and if Juventus score early, the floodgates could open and allow their enviable array of talent to unleash hell on the away team.

Torino have conceded four goals in their last two games, and their attacking approach could prove costly against vastly superior opposition.

Prediction: Juventus 4-1 Torino



