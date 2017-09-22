Soccer

Marcus Rashford Reveals Reason Behind His & Anthony Martial's Improved Man Utd Form

16 minutes ago

Marcus Rashford has explained how he and Anthony Martial are pushing each other to put last season's poor form behind them and become better players.

The attacking duo have begun the 2017/18 campaign in sterling form, with Rashford clocking up five goals in eight appearances and Martial registering four in seven matches for the Red Devils.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror about the growing competition for places in manager Jose Mourinho's attacking part of his side, Rashford revealed that the two young guns were making sure that neither were resting on their laurels after a particularly tough season under the Portuguese gaffer last time out.

He said: “It’s difficult when you’re in and out of the team, but we have to find the positives out of it and I think we’ve both done that.

“I think the competition is always positive competition because we’re improving each other every day when we’re in training and in the games. We’re pushing each other more and more. It’s a bit of a headache for the manager, but it’s a good headache for him to have.”

Rashford and Martial have been deployed on the left flank by Mourinho over the past 16 months, with Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic preferred as the number one choice striker in the middle of a front three.

That wide position has suited the pair down to the ground, though, with their movement inside, finishing ability and searing pace causing no end of problems for opposition defences.

It is a far cry from 12 months ago when Rashford struggled with the cliched 'second season syndrome' under Mourinho, while Martial was consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford after seemingly falling out of favour.

Indeed, together the duo managed to find the back of the net just 19 times from a combined 95 appearances for United last season, but their scintillating form so far in 2017/18 has helped the Red Devils to the top of the Premier league standings after five games.

