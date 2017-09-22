Paul Merson Reveals His Score Prediction as Liverpool Aim to Redeem Themselves Against Leicester

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool have a point to prove when they make the trip back to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in Saturday's 5:30pm kick-off, with the Sky Sports pundit predicting a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's wounded Reds.

The Merseysiders failed to make it past the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after falling victim to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Foxes, but now with domestic matters back under the magnifying glass, Merson claimed that Liverpool will be back to winning ways as they strive to clamber back up the Premier League standings.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The former Arsenal player, stating in his Sky Sports predictions supplement, says: "If Liverpool put their chances away, they win this match and they will need three points because the Manchester clubs are getting away from them already.





"They were unlucky at the King Power in the Carabao Cup - they dominated the first half - and I think they bounce back with a victory on their return.

"I can't say they'll keep a clean sheet - their defence is nowhere near good enough - but if they score two that should do the trick."

Tuesday night's defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Klopp, who removed Philippe Coutinho from proceedings at half-time, a decision which ultimately spurred the Blues on to victory, after withstanding the Brazilian's advances on their target.

Liverpool are currently eighth with eight points to their name, so if they are indeed to return to the summit of the division, they'll need to sweep the misfortune of being beaten by Craig Shakespeare's men under the carpet and press on in their attempts to relinquish their somewhat stagnant offensive displays.