Soccer

Paul Merson Reveals His Score Prediction as Liverpool Aim to Redeem Themselves Against Leicester

36 minutes ago

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool have a point to prove when they make the trip back to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in Saturday's 5:30pm kick-off, with the Sky Sports pundit predicting a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's wounded Reds.

The Merseysiders failed to make it past the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after falling victim to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Foxes, but now with domestic matters back under the magnifying glass, Merson claimed that Liverpool will be back to winning ways as they strive to clamber back up the Premier League standings.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The former Arsenal player, stating in his Sky Sports predictions supplement, says: "If Liverpool put their chances away, they win this match and they will need three points because the Manchester clubs are getting away from them already.


"They were unlucky at the King Power in the Carabao Cup - they dominated the first half - and I think they bounce back with a victory on their return.

"I can't say they'll keep a clean sheet - their defence is nowhere near good enough - but if they score two that should do the trick."

Tuesday night's defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Klopp, who removed Philippe Coutinho from proceedings at half-time, a decision which ultimately spurred the Blues on to victory, after withstanding the Brazilian's advances on their target.

Liverpool are currently eighth with eight points to their name, so if they are indeed to return to the summit of the division, they'll need to sweep the misfortune of being beaten by Craig Shakespeare's men under the carpet and press on in their attempts to relinquish their somewhat stagnant offensive displays.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters