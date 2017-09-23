Benevento Captain Facing 4-Year Ban After Failing Drugs Test Following Torino Loss

Fabio Lucioni, the captain of Serie A side Benevento Calcio, has failed a drugs test and could now face a lengthy ban from the Italian National Anti-Doping Organisation, according to the Sun.

Lucioni was tested following Benevento's 1-0 defeat to Torino, Iago Falque getting a 93rd-minute winner to prevent the hosts from gaining their first point this season. The defender's test showed that anabolic steroid clostebol was in his system, a banned substance that could see the 29-year-old banned for up to four years.

"While waiting for all the verifications of the matter to be carried out, I'll limit myself to saying that I have only followed the prescriptions of Benevento's club doctor and that I have only taken, in complete good faith, medicines indicated by him," Lucioni said to Italian news agency Ansa.





The former Reggina defender moved to Benevento in 2014, going on to make 128 appearances for the club. With just five Serie A appearances to his name this season, and in his career, Lucioni's time in the first division looks like it will be cut short because of his failed drugs test.

Benevento Calcio travel to Crotone on Sunday, looking to secure their first points for the season. The Italian side will be desperate for points this weekend, knowing that they're hosting Inter Milan and Lazio in October.