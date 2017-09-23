Soccer

Ex-Leicester Boss Nigel Pearson Named OH Leuven Manager

an hour ago

Ex-Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson has been named as OH Leuven manager 11 months after his last sacking as Derby County boss.

King Power International - the owners of Leicester - also own Belgium second tier side OH Leuven, so Pearson will once agin be working with the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

He was previously sacked by the Leicester owners due to 'professional differences' in June 2015 after leading the Foxes to safety that season.

Speaking, per the BBC, about Pearson's reappointment under King Power International, Chief Executive Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Nigel is an incredibly good manager with a wealth of knowledge, good people skills and a strong winner's mentality. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"He will put OHL on track for the next few years."

Speaking on his appointment, Pearson added: "I know how to develop the club and I'm looking forward to contributing to it. 

"The club has many good players and a good staff that guides them. I can not wait to work with them and achieve our goals."

The ex-Leicester boss also had a short 14-game stint with Derby after his Foxes sacking, until October 2016 and has been out of work since.

New club Leuven currently sit fourth in the Belgium second tier in an eight team division.

Having only won two of their opening six matches of the new campaign, the King Power group decided to go with a familiar face they have seen success with before, Pearson replacing ex-boss Dennis van Wijk.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters