Ex-Leicester Boss Nigel Pearson Named OH Leuven Manager

Ex-Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson has been named as OH Leuven manager 11 months after his last sacking as Derby County boss.

King Power International - the owners of Leicester - also own Belgium second tier side OH Leuven, so Pearson will once agin be working with the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

He was previously sacked by the Leicester owners due to 'professional differences' in June 2015 after leading the Foxes to safety that season.

Speaking, per the BBC, about Pearson's reappointment under King Power International, Chief Executive Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Nigel is an incredibly good manager with a wealth of knowledge, good people skills and a strong winner's mentality.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"He will put OHL on track for the next few years."

Speaking on his appointment, Pearson added: "I know how to develop the club and I'm looking forward to contributing to it.

"The club has many good players and a good staff that guides them. I can not wait to work with them and achieve our goals."

The ex-Leicester boss also had a short 14-game stint with Derby after his Foxes sacking, until October 2016 and has been out of work since.

New club Leuven currently sit fourth in the Belgium second tier in an eight team division.

Having only won two of their opening six matches of the new campaign, the King Power group decided to go with a familiar face they have seen success with before, Pearson replacing ex-boss Dennis van Wijk.