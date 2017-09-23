Soccer

Former Lazio and Juventus Legend Pavel Nedvêd Set for Return to the Game After Joining Czech Side

2 hours ago

Former Juventus and Czech Republic legend Pavel Nedvêd is set to come out of footballing retirement, choosing to re-lace his boots and step back onto the pitch to play alongside his son for Czech side FC Skalna. 

The 45-year-old clearly feels he can still contribute to the game at this level, and will relish the rare opportunity to form a father-son playing combination.

As reported by Dream Team FC, the former Lazio man will put his current duties as vice-president at Juventus on ice, allowing him the time to leave Turin and play for the Czech side. 

Nedvêd was a dangerous winger in his day, causing the Serie A defences no end of worry with his notorious marauding runs.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Nedved's gloriously golden locks graced the pitches of both Lazio and Juventus, establishing the player as a true Serie A legend. 

Nedvêd was the key player in Juve's stunning 2002/03 season, which saw the club win Serie A, the Supercoppa Italiana and narrowly miss out on winning the Champions League after losing the final to Milan on penalties.

This stunning season saw Nedvêd finally recognised as one of the best players in the world scooping the much-coveted Ballon d'Or award. 

In addition to this, Nedved also scooped the personal accolades of the Czech Footballer of the Year, the Serie A Footballer of the year and the UEFA Best Midfielder of the Year - a truly stunning haul of awards.

Nedvêd will of course not boast the pace that saw him run riot at the top level of the game, but should still have the technical skills necessary to cause some havoc on the field.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters