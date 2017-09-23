Soccer

Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Reveals Riyad Mahrez's Hilarious Post-Deadline Day Nickname

an hour ago

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has divulged Riyad Mahrez's newly acquired nickname, thrust upon the Algerian international following his infamous deadline day antics at the end of August. The Foxes talisman spent the day seemingly airport-hopping, as he looked to seal a deal with a number of top European football clubs.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Shakespeare was quizzed on a number of topics, including facing the unenviable task of succeeding Claudio Ranieri as Foxes manager - the coach who brought the Premier League title to the club against odds as high as 1000-1. When quizzed on Mahrez's deadline day behaviour, Shakespeare saw the humorous side of the situation:

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I was sitting at home and got a phone call from Jon (Rudkin, director of football) saying the Algerian FA had given Riyad permission to miss the game. It was a real knife-edge time and we were in the hands of other people. We understood he wanted to move because he’d made it clear but the owners wanted a realistic price.


"Dealing with that was another moment in the managerial experience. He came back to training after the window closed and we were calling him Tom Hanks out of The Terminal.”

The film Shakespeare was alluding to was Tom Hanks' 2004 critically acclaimed hit 'The Terminal' - a film which saw Hanks' character marooned in JFK airport after war breaks out in his homeland.

