UEFA Fine Everton & Hajduk Split Over Crowd Trouble During Europa League Tie at Goodison Park

Everton have been handed a €10,000 fine by UEFA after crowd trouble marred their Europa League play-off tie against Hajduk Split.

The Toffees were hit with the small monetary cost after a committee had charged them with throwing missiles during the chaos that ensued during their home clash with the Croatian outfit.

The Liverpool Echo also reported that Hajduk had been slapped with their own €40,000 fine for their part in the incident, and must also reach a settlement with Everton to pay for the damage caused to parts of Goodison Park by their away following.

The match, which ended in a 2-0 victory to Everton, was stopped in the 34th minute as Hajduk fans broke through the advertising hoardings in the away end and spilled onto the pitch.

Supporters of the away team also ripped up seats in the Lower Bullens after they felt they were being goaded by Everton's faithful in the Park End, and police officers and stewards raced to that end of the pitch to deal with the baying mob.

so us doing nothing & them ripping up seats punching stewards & encrouching onto pitch is only worth 30.000 more..efc shit on again by uefa. — toffee,paul (@Toffepaul1878) September 22, 2017

Both sets of players were taken off the field of play by the referee during the lengthy stoppage as calm was ushered in during the first leg of the Blues' eventual 3-1 aggregate victory over Hajduk.

Football's European governing body UEFA charged both teams 24 hours after the problem had arisen, but it took them almost a month to come to a decision over what punishment to hand out.

Hajduk's fine corresponds to charges of throwing objects, field invasions by supporters and acts of damages.

The HNK.1 club also have 30 days to make a suitable offer to Everton by way of compensation to fund the repair of the Lower Bullens.

