Duncan Watmore Edges Closer to Sunderland Return After Long-Term Injury

Sunderland's Duncan Watmore is set to take another step towards returning to the first-team on Sunday afternoon, when he's set to play for the under-23s.

The striker is set to play against West Ham's under-23 team as he continues on his road to recovery following a nine month lay off with injury.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Watmore made his comeback from injury in Sunderland under-23's last game against Man City, scoring on his comeback from the cruciate ligament injury he picked up at Leicester last season.

The Black Cat's boss, Simon Grayson, is also relishing having Watmore back and available for selection following a difficult start to his managerial tenure at the Stadium of Light:

“Duncan came through that game [against Man City] fine. We had a plan this week of what training he would do and we have stuck to that," said Grayson to the Chronicle.

“He will hopefully get another 45-60 minutes on Sunday for the U23s against West Ham and we’ll see where we go from there."

“Of course I’d like to be pushing the medical team to have him back with me, but as I said last week I’m not going to take any risks with him and his livelihood."

“We’ve got a plan of action which we are going to stick to, and hopefully he will be back with us sooner rather than later because his return will be a massive boost for everybody.”

Sunderland desperately need a boost, after losing yet another Championship game on Saturday to Cardiff, with the Black Cats falling to a 1-2 loss.

That defeat means Sunderland have picked up just one point in their last six Championship fixtures. As a result, the recently relegated Premier League side now find themselves in the Championship relegation zone, above only Birmingham and Bolton Wanderers.