Gary Lineker Torches Arsenal With Trio of Mean Tweets as Title Contenders Set the Pace

BBC Sports pundit Gary Lineker has left Arsenal fans feeling quite irate after posting a tweet that seemed to suggest that the Gunners aren't a title contender.

The former Leicester City and England star may not have even known it at the time, but with Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and both the Manchester clubs in action on Saturday, Lineker's tweet basically stated that all of the Premier League's contenders had already played - despite Arsenal's match being set for Monday.

"Match of the Day looks good tonight with all of the title contenders in action," he wrote on Twitter.

Match of the Day looks good tonight with all of the title contenders in action. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 23, 2017

After being reminded that the Emirates side were yet to play, this tweet followed:

Taking things even further, the presenter apologised to the contenders he overlooked; only they weren't Arsenal...

Oops, just realised one of the contenders don't play today. Apologies to all @NUFC fans. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 23, 2017

As fate would have it, Newcastle lost to Brighton on Sunday, with the Seagulls snapping their winning streak.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will take on West Brom on Monday, hoping to end the game with all three points in the bag and climb back up the table.