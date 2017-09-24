Soccer

Gary Lineker Torches Arsenal With Trio of Mean Tweets as Title Contenders Set the Pace

14 minutes ago

BBC Sports pundit Gary Lineker has left Arsenal fans feeling quite irate after posting a tweet that seemed to suggest that the Gunners aren't a title contender.

The former Leicester City and England star may not have even known it at the time, but with Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and both the Manchester clubs in action on Saturday, Lineker's tweet basically stated that all of the Premier League's contenders had already played - despite Arsenal's match being set for Monday.

"Match of the Day looks good tonight with all of the title contenders in action," he wrote on Twitter.

After being reminded that the Emirates side were yet to play, this tweet followed: 

Taking things even further, the presenter apologised to the contenders he overlooked; only they weren't Arsenal...

As fate would have it, Newcastle lost to Brighton on Sunday, with the Seagulls snapping their winning streak. 

Arsenal, meanwhile, will take on West Brom on Monday, hoping to end the game with all three points in the bag and climb back up the table.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters