Girona Defender Maffeo Reveals What Messi Said to Him After Clash & Why He Didn't Ask to Swap Shirts

Girona defender Pablo Maffeo has revealed what Lionel Messi said to him after Saturday's La Liga clash with Barcelona at Estadi Montilivi.

The 20-year-old, one of a number of players on loan from Manchester City, was tasked with man-marking the Argentine great and did so tirelessly.

Messi was largely subdued, failing to add to his prolific tally so far this season, and he sought out Maffeo following the final whistle of the 3-0 win.

"He [Messi] asked me a couple of things, like if I was loaned by City and how old I was," Maffeo said, quoted by Marca. "It was all good."

The youngster also spoke of the task he was given by coach Pablo Machín, admitting that it was a difficult job.

"I had to mark him and I had to be close to him and not watch the ball," he said. "It is difficult, not just from a football perspective, but also psychologically. I appreciate the trust the coach placed in me."

Maffeo: “¿El marcaje a Messi? "Me preguntó si estaba cedido por el City y cuántos años tenía. Muy buen rollo"🔝😂🔝https://t.co/qx30x83Qf3 pic.twitter.com/7YeuQkXrru — MARCA (@marca) September 23, 2017

And despite having spoken to Messi, Maffeo did not get the opportunity to swap shirts with his high-profile opponent.

"A friend of mine wanted Ter Stegen's shirt so I asked the goalkeeper," Maffeo said. "Messi is the best footballer in the world, but friends come first."

Maffeo has started five of Girona's six league games so far this season, helping the newly-promoted side pick up five points.

They sit in 16th place, with one win and two draws from their opening La Liga games.