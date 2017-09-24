Lyon Reject Bayern Munich's Offer for Record Setting 16-Year-Old Starlet Willem Geubbels

French side Lyon rejected Bayern Munich's offer for precocious young forward Willem Geubbels over the summer, according to L'Equipe.





The player has caught the eye of scouts from clubs all over Europe and is considered a coveted asset by Lyon, who are desperate to keep him.

At just 16, Geubbels is tipped to become world class player in the near future, and his growing popularity will make him quite hard to hold on to.





The youngster played his first match for Lyon's senior team on Saturday, and there were many scouts on hand to assess his performance. He is actually the first player born in the 21st century to feature in Ligue 1, and only the fifth youngest to make an appearance overall, having made his debut at 16 years, one month and seven days against Dijon.

2001 - @WillemGeubbels is the first player born in the 21st century to play in Ligue 1 (16/08/2001). Generation. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 23, 2017

Only Laurent Paganelli, Joel Frechet, Albert Rafetraniaina and Neal Maupay went into their first games younger that Geubbels, with Paganelli and Frechet being 15 at the time.





Per the report, the Bavarian giants made an offer of €8m or €9m for the player during the transfer window. But that was immediately turned down by the French outfit.

Lyon are keen to have him sign a professional contract in order to have a firmer grip, but his representatives are said to be holding out.