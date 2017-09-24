Soccer

PHOTO: Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Was Involved in Weekend Car Crash

14 minutes ago

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was involved in a vehicular accident on Friday night, according to Spanish paper El Mundo.

The Frenchman was left out of Zinedine Zidane's squad for their match against Alaves, which they won 1-2, with a back injury being reported as the cause.

Benzema was driving on the M-13 motorway in his Audi RS6 when he collided with a Nissan Note. Both vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured.

The report claims that the drivers of both cars were breathalysed and none of them were found to have alcohol in their system.

Friday wasn't the first time Benzema was involved in an accident. In fact, the striker has had several of those over the years, and this most recent one wasn't even his first for 2017.

In 2009, he crashed into some barriers in La Finca de Pozuelo; and earlier this year, he was involved in another in Reunion. The Madrd man has also been fined for the offence of driving without a licence, as well as reckless driving.

The 29-year-old signed a new contract with Los Blancos last week, extending his stay to 2021. Reports claim that a release clause of €1bn was inserted in the deal.

