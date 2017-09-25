Soccer

Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Sets Return Dates for Injured Duo Calum Chambers & Danny Welbeck

34 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger has revealed the likely return dates for injured duo Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck ahead of Monday night's Premier League clash with West Brom.

The former picked up an injury in last week's League Cup victory over Doncaster, while Welbeck is currently absent with a groin problem.

And Wenger has confirmed that both players will be out until after the international break next month.

"Calum Chambers came off [against Doncaster] and will now be out until after the international break," Wenger told Arsenal's official website. "He has a little recurrence of his hip problem."

And on Welbeck, he added: "Danny Welbeck has a groin injury. He will be back, his target is Watford. That means after the international break. He won’t be available for England and not for us before the break."

“West Brom have a way to deal with everybody that is a strong defensive basis,” Wenger said on the upcoming game.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“They have the culture of the Premier League because they are there for a long time, they have a manager who knows how the league works.

“They are strong on quick transition from defence to attack, they are very strong on set pieces, solid defensively - it’s tough to score against them. It’s a team that requires full concentration.”

Victory would see Arsenal climb to seventh in the Premier League table, ahead of their Europa League trip to BATE Borisov on Thursday.

"From Monday to Thursday, time will be short and especially from Thursday to Sunday," Wenger said. 

"But you have to adapt. Maybe we have to make some decisions in BATE Borisov that will give us a chance to recover between the two games."

