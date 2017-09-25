Fit Again Philippe Coutinho Still Wants Barcelona Transfer When January Window Opens

Philippe Coutinho could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the January transfer window after reasserting his desire to join the Catalan side, according to the Daily Express.

The Brazilian ace looked set to move to the Nou Camp after submitting a transfer request in the summer, although Liverpool rejected three bids from the Catalans, one of which is believed to be have been around €114m. The player has since stayed and been a focal point in the team since his return, scoring a stunning free-kick in Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win at Leicester.

Despite Barca spending €135m on French winger Ousmane Demebele in a bid to replace Neymar, the former Dortmund youngster faces four months out injured and leaves Barcelona with just two first choice forwards fit, and an ageing first choice midfield.

Despite the Liverpool midfielder's failure to secure a move away from Anfield, he has reportedly expressed his desire to join Barca again and is willing to move in January when the window opens.

Coutinho would be unable to play in the Champions League this season for the Spaniards if a January move was to happen, as he has appeared for the Reds already in their opening group match with Sevilla, rendering him cup-tied in the competition.

It appears this hasn't put the little Brazilian off, as he and his family have been in contact with Barcelona officials since the summer transfer window closed, and Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, could apparently be ready to strike a January deal with the La Liga outfit in January.

Despite Barca's questionable transfer window, which included signing ex-Spurs flop Paulinho and selling Neymar to PSG, they've made a strong start to the season without Coutinho, winning all of their first six La Liga games and crushing last year's finalists Juventus 3-0 in their Champions League opener.