Soccer

AC Milan Insert €50m Release Clause in Tottenham Target's New 5-Year Deal

2 hours ago

AC Milan forward Suso signed a contract extension with the Serie A side on Monday, committing his future to San Siro for the next five years, in a deal which should see him earn an extra €3m per season.

Suso, a former Liverpool player, had been a summer transfer target for Premier League Tottenham Hotspur and according to Italian source Il Giornale (via Football Italia) the player could still attract renewed transfer interest despite his new deal thanks to a relatively low release clause. 

The clause is reportedly set at €50m or £44m, but it is not clear whether it only pertains to Italian clubs.

Suso, who joined AC Milan from Liverpool in January 2015, was loaned out to Genoa the following year. He returned to the club for the 2016/17 campaign, during which he performed quite admirably, scoring seven league goals along with nine assists.

The forward has started this new season in similar form, having registered two goals and two assists in two matches so far. He certainly looks set to have another stellar campaign for the revamped Serie A side, who currently sit in sixth place in the league standings.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters