AC Milan Insert €50m Release Clause in Tottenham Target's New 5-Year Deal

AC Milan forward Suso signed a contract extension with the Serie A side on Monday, committing his future to San Siro for the next five years, in a deal which should see him earn an extra €3m per season.

Suso, a former Liverpool player, had been a summer transfer target for Premier League Tottenham Hotspur and according to Italian source Il Giornale (via Football Italia) the player could still attract renewed transfer interest despite his new deal thanks to a relatively low release clause.

Suso for AC Milan in Serie A since the start of last season:



Most take-ons (80)

Most chances created (76)

Most assists (11)



The clause is reportedly set at €50m or £44m, but it is not clear whether it only pertains to Italian clubs.

Suso, who joined AC Milan from Liverpool in January 2015, was loaned out to Genoa the following year. He returned to the club for the 2016/17 campaign, during which he performed quite admirably, scoring seven league goals along with nine assists.

The forward has started this new season in similar form, having registered two goals and two assists in two matches so far. He certainly looks set to have another stellar campaign for the revamped Serie A side, who currently sit in sixth place in the league standings.