Arsenal Ace Lacazette Reveals Story Behind Strange Goal Celebration After West Brom Brace

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed the true meaning behind his strange goal celebration after bagging a brace for Arsenal on Monday.

The striker notched both of the Gunners' goals in the 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium - a result which propelled the north London side into the top seven of the fledgling Premier League standings.

Lacazette has now taken his goalscoring record at Arsenal to four strikes in seven appearances, and plenty of fans have speculated just what his surreal celebration means. The France international, however, told the club's website what the story was behind why he celebrates like he does.

He said: “It was based on a bet with a friend of mine who really likes music that involves trumpets. It was a joke between the two of us. That’s how it all started, it was all a bet. I’ve just kept doing it and I really like it.

“The first time was in a friendly: Lyon against Sporting Lisbon, I believe, and then I did it in the league at Nancy.”

Lacazette headed home into an empty net in the 20th minute of the home clash with the Baggies, before firing home from the penalty spot midway through the second half to make sure of the points for Wenger's charges.

Those goals added to the strikes he notched against Leicester City, on the opening day, and against Bournemouth on 9th September to help Arsenal maintain their four-match unbeaten run.

The Gunners had been soundly beaten by Liverpool 4-0 at Anfield before the first international break of the season, but have now just shipped one goal in their last four games in all competitions - form which has resulted in three victories and one draw.

All of Lacazette's goals have come on home turf so far and Gunners fans will be hoping the marksman will soon replicate his striking form out on the road too.

