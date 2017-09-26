Arsene Wenger Challenges Alexandre Lacazette to Get More Aggressive in Order to Thrive in England

France striker Alexandre Lacazette is still finding his feet in the Premier League following his move from Lyon in the summer.

While the forward got off the mark on his debut and has scored four times in six Premier League outings, Arsene Wenger has encouraged his new front man to toughen up and be more aggressive, while comparing him to former Gunners great Ian Wright.

“There are similarities,” the French boss told the club's website after questions about the similarities between Lacazette and Wright.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“Maybe Lacazette is a bit less aggressive than Ian Wright but hopefully he will get that because in England you have to survive. Up front is a very difficult position because you get harsh treatment sometimes.

“He looks to have shrewdness and overall I believe if the team plays well he looks always to be at the end of some interesting movements.

“I would say the speed of the defenders has improved a lot [from when Wright was playing]. The numbers of defenders you have in front of you has improved as well because today everybody recovers very quickly.

“What has not changed is that a striker always has to choose the optimum decision in the situation he faces. Maybe there’s less time to make that decision and to execute it. You need always to make intelligent decisions.”

Lacazette scored both goals for Arsenal as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at the Emirates on Monday. He looks well poised to be the Gunners' top scorer this season, and may very well improve on his scoring form if he takes his manager's advice.