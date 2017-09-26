Jay Rodriguez Has Massive Dig at Alexis Sanchez Following West Brom's Loss to Arsenal

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez has possibly had a go at Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in the wake of the Baggies 2-0 loss to Arsene Wenger's Gunners on Monday.

The West Brom players left the Emirates feeling pretty hard done by, as they believed that they should ave been awarded a penalty when Shkodran Mustafi brought Rodriguez down in the box with a sliding challenge. The attacker didn't do himself any favours, however, getting up and attempting to put a shot past Petr Cech.

"I was waiting for the foul to be given"



Jay Rodriguez reflects on West Brom's penalty claim at Arsenal: https://t.co/FQ2UBVet3u pic.twitter.com/GCMXMmXBnw — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 26, 2017

"I felt contact and was waiting for the foul to be given," said Rodriguez to Sky Sports after the match.

"But it wasn't, so I got back up, saw the chance to score and Cech made a good save.

"For me it was a penalty but some you get, some you don't. I don't try and buy free-kicks - I'm honest," he added, with what seemed like a dig at Sanchez, whose free kick led to Arsenal's first goal.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"But if we did get it, and it was nil-nil, it could have changed the game."

Tony Pulis was no happy camper either, and the manager would point out that his team haven't been given a penalty in over a year.

"The referee's got a great view, it's a stonewall penalty. The great thing is everybody has seen it, so they make their decisions. I don't have to talk about it and I don't want to talk about it.

"Jay is honest, and doesn't get his reward for being honest. We haven't had a penalty at this football club for over a year. And none of my players are told to roll around."