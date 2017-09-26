Jay Rodriguez Has Massive Dig at Alexis Sanchez Following West Brom's Loss to Arsenal

90Min
September 26, 2017

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez has possibly had a go at Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in the wake of the Baggies 2-0 loss to Arsene Wenger's Gunners on Monday.

The West Brom players left the Emirates feeling pretty hard done by, as they believed that they should ave been awarded a penalty when Shkodran Mustafi brought Rodriguez down in the box with a sliding challenge. The attacker didn't do himself any favours, however, getting up and attempting to put a shot past Petr Cech. 

"I felt contact and was waiting for the foul to be given," said Rodriguez to Sky Sports after the match.

"But it wasn't, so I got back up, saw the chance to score and Cech made a good save.

"For me it was a penalty but some you get, some you don't. I don't try and buy free-kicks - I'm honest," he added, with what seemed like a dig at Sanchez, whose free kick led to Arsenal's first goal.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"But if we did get it, and it was nil-nil, it could have changed the game."

Tony Pulis was no happy camper either, and the manager would point out that his team haven't been given a penalty in over a year.

"The referee's got a great view, it's a stonewall penalty. The great thing is everybody has seen it, so they make their decisions. I don't have to talk about it and I don't want to talk about it.

"Jay is honest, and doesn't get his reward for being honest. We haven't had a penalty at this football club for over a year. And none of my players are told to roll around."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 87% off the cover price and get 2 FREE GIFTS with your paid order!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters