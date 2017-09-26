PSG Still Need to Shed 6 Players to Avoid FFP Sanctions After Attempted Summer Fire Sale

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly put as many as eight high profile players up for sale during the summer as interest from UEFA into spending mounted following the arrival of Neymar for €222m and a deal for Kylian Mbappe to join for €180m after an initial loan.





Madrid-based outlet El Pais cites sources at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland to claim that 'pressure' from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus has seen European football's governing body begin a special monitoring programme on PSG.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is also said that, as a consequence, the French side have been threatened with expulsion from the Champions League for a number of years if they are found not to be in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, having already been sanctioned for a breach in the past.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has always maintained confidence that the club's finances would be in order by the end of the 2017/18 season when it came to the crunch, but UEFA's threat apparently scared the Ligue 1 side into some kind of action to raise funds.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

El Pais' report goes to suggest that as many as eight individuals were earmarked for sale within just 48 hours of UEFA paying closer attention.

The biggest names on that list were former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria, linked with a shock move to Barcelona during the summer, and captain Thiago Silva.

At the age of 33 it would appear that PSG see Silva as more expendable than younger centre-back pair Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos, yet still has enough value to merit a sale.

SYLVAIN THOMAS/GettyImages

Julian Draxler, signed in January of this year, was also listed. He was another player heavily linked with a summer move, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool given as possible suitors.

Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa were among the eight as well, as were Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier. The latter two were the only players earmarked for sale who actually left the club, joining Juventus and Tottenham for €20m and €23m respectively.