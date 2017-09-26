Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid travel to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday to face Borussia Dortmund for a group stage Champions League game.

Real Madrid have had a slow start to the La Liga season and are currently in fifth place on the league table after defeating Deportivo Alavés 2-1 on Saturday. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Champions League's all-time highest scorer, has four goals in seven career games versus Dortmund. 

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, sits comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga table, remaining undefeated through six league games on the season. Dortmund have conceded just one goal on the season and, led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hatrick, dominated Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, winning by a final score of 6-1. Dortmund have won 41 consecutive home Bundesliga games.

Both teams sit in Champions League Group H, joined by English club Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Dortmund 3-1 in the first match of the group stages, and Cyprus club Apoel Nicosia, who lost to Real Madrid 3-0 two weeks ago.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

