Antonio Conte Insists Costa Leaving Is 'No Problem' & Promptly Calls on Eden Hazard to Up His Game

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has said that he will look past the transfer saga that happened over Diego Costa if the two ever face each other again and also called upon Eden Hazard to up his game and be the one to put Chelsea's name on the Champions League trophy.

According to Mail Online, the manager and striker were in a stand-off over Costa's future, with the Spaniard adamant on leaving London for Atletico Madrid.

Costa has been quoted to say that Chelsea treated him 'like a criminal' over the past few months leading up to his £57.5m move to his former club.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Wednesday evening will be the first time since May's FA Cup Final that both Conte and Costa will be in the same stadium as Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Desite this, Conte reassures that he has no qualms with Costa. When asked about whether he would shake the Spanish International's hand, Conte insisted:

"Yes, I have no problem with Diego Costa. I said that we wish him the best for the future. We want to thank him for the last season. But, I repeat, I have no problem with him."





The matchup between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will be a true test of the London club's resolve, with Diego Simeone's side reaching two of the last four Champions League finals. Conte believes that the key to Chelsea's success in Europe rests on the Shoulders of Eden Hazard.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Belgian has only scored five goals in 31 Champions League games for Chelsea, and Conte wants him to increase his outlay.





Regarding Hazard, Conte said: "He was very big for us to win the league last season. He showed in every game big talent to be a top player. This competition brings you to another level. He has every possibility to do this. It is the right moment."