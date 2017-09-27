Atletico Madrid hosts Chelsea at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday as the Champions League group stage rolls on.

It’s a pivotal game in Group C, which Chelsea leads with three points after one game. Atletico sits tied with Roma after their 0–0 draw. Every result matters as the three clubs fight for two places in a group that also includes overmatched Qarabag FK, which fell 6–0 to Chelsea in the first set of games.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 27

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN 3