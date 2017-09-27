Soccer

Get in! 6 Glorious Goals From Tuesday's Champions League Action

an hour ago

Another night of Champions League football on Tuesday produced goals galore and a few of them were very special indeed, here are six of the best...

1. Gareth Bale - Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

This one is for those Real Madrid fans that don't rate the Welsh superstar. Bale connected to a Dani Carvajal cross with a deft touch to put the ball in the top corner, as the reigning champions ran out 3-1 winners in Germany.

2. Anderson Talisca - Besiktas vs Red Bull Leipzig

One of the best one-twos you'll see all season. Besiktas' Anderson Talisca pulled off a Gazza-esque move over his marker before releasing Ricardo Quaresma with the outside of his foot. The Portuguese winger then did the same, his trademark move, to find Talisca in the box.

3. Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli vs Feyenoord

The Napoli striker's sublime finish in his side's win over Feyenoord at home was overshadowed by the celebration cock-up. Insigne held a Zielinski shirt aloft instead of one for Milik, after the Polish striker was sidelined with injury.

4. Wissam Ben Yedder - Sevilla vs Maribor

The French striker got a hat trick for Sevilla, but his first goal came courtesy of an incredible run from teammate Joaquin Correa. The attacking midfielder passed the entire Maribor defence, before pulling back for Ben Yedder to fire into an empty net. 

5. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City's Belgian dynamo broke the deadlock for the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night with a wonderfully curled effort to finally end the Ukrainian champions' stubborn resistance. 

6. Fernando - Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool

Liverpool fans look away now. While Reds' keeper Loris Karius received a lot of criticism, it is hard to ignore the quality of the free kick from Spartak Moscow's Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernando. 


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters