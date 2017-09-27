Get in! 6 Glorious Goals From Tuesday's Champions League Action

Another night of Champions League football on Tuesday produced goals galore and a few of them were very special indeed, here are six of the best...

1. Gareth Bale - Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

What a goal from Bale!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kdSAmvbX5 — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) September 26, 2017

This one is for those Real Madrid fans that don't rate the Welsh superstar. Bale connected to a Dani Carvajal cross with a deft touch to put the ball in the top corner, as the reigning champions ran out 3-1 winners in Germany.

2. Anderson Talisca - Besiktas vs Red Bull Leipzig

One of the best one-twos you'll see all season. Besiktas' Anderson Talisca pulled off a Gazza-esque move over his marker before releasing Ricardo Quaresma with the outside of his foot. The Portuguese winger then did the same, his trademark move, to find Talisca in the box.

3. Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli vs Feyenoord

Napoli vs Feyenoord | Insigne Goal 7' pic.twitter.com/EzF4NJkccJ — ENIGMA Stadium Elite (@E_STADIUMElite) September 26, 2017

The Napoli striker's sublime finish in his side's win over Feyenoord at home was overshadowed by the celebration cock-up. Insigne held a Zielinski shirt aloft instead of one for Milik, after the Polish striker was sidelined with injury.

4. Wissam Ben Yedder - Sevilla vs Maribor

The French striker got a hat trick for Sevilla, but his first goal came courtesy of an incredible run from teammate Joaquin Correa. The attacking midfielder passed the entire Maribor defence, before pulling back for Ben Yedder to fire into an empty net.

5. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk | De Bruyne Goal 48' pic.twitter.com/HYtFlYJgsk — ENIGMA Stadium Elite (@E_STADIUMElite) September 26, 2017

Manchester City's Belgian dynamo broke the deadlock for the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night with a wonderfully curled effort to finally end the Ukrainian champions' stubborn resistance.

6. Fernando - Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool

Fernando's goal for Spartak Moscow pic.twitter.com/O5cTdhhMmA — ♥️ Football ツ (@footballpr0n) September 26, 2017

Liverpool fans look away now. While Reds' keeper Loris Karius received a lot of criticism, it is hard to ignore the quality of the free kick from Spartak Moscow's Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernando.