Real Madrid Boss Zidane Brands Side's Performance 'Perfect' After 1-3 Win Over Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane labelled his side's performance as 'perfect' after the Spanish side came away 1-3 winners over Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.

It was the first time Los Blancos had secured victory against BVB within the North Rhine-Westphalia region in the competition, having lost three and drawn three of their previous six visits.

Gareth Bale has now been directly involved in more goals (7) than any other Real Madrid player this season.



4 assists 🅰️

3 goals ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NmkzPG8mbL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2017

Gareth Bale's stunning opener just after the quarter-hour mark set the benchmark for what was a true Champions League classic, before a Ronaldo brace in the second, split only by a well-taken volley from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, rounded off a classy performance from the visitors.



"We played a great game from start to finish", Zidane told Sky Sports.

"We could have scored more. We had chances. We had a spectacular game, a brilliant game. The important thing is to score more than our opponents and we did that.

"I am delighted for Ronaldo and Bale. The side worked hard. The midfield worked very hard. I am extremely happy because they played a tremendous game."

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REALMADRID PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

For the majority of the evening Madrid found themselves under intense pressure, from both the opposition and the electric atmosphere inside the 81,000-seater Signal Iduna Park.

The decibel-levels inside the stadium were off the chart, particularly when Aubameyang brought his side back into contention. However, the current Champions League holders overcame the surrounding animosity, and following the win Zidane lauded his side's control during those spells.

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REALMADRID ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

"We started well, the first half was brilliant as was the second", the Frenchman added.

"We showed authority. We had some difficult moments after the break but we played them out. It was perfect."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record:



400 games 🏃

411 goals ⚽️

111 assists 🅰️

42 hat-tricks 🎩



Obscene numbers. 🙇 pic.twitter.com/C7TwRL2UwG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2017

Real now sit joint top of Group H alongside Tottenham Hotspur on six points ahead of the match-week double against Spurs next time out, which sees them host the North Londoners midway through next month before their trip to Wembley Stadium in November.