Timo Werner Asked to Come Off Against Besiktas After Becoming Dizzy From 'Deafening Noise' of Crowd

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhüttl has revealed that Timo Werner asked to be withdrawn in Tuesday's Champions League defeat against Besiktas due to the "deafening noise" of the crowd at the Vodafone Arena.

Goals from Ryan Babel and Anderson Talisca gave the Turkish side a crucial victory in Group G, and left the visitors with one point from their first two games.

Werner is said to be "feeling better" having suffered from “circulatory problems” and dizziness due to the frenzied atmosphere in the stands.

Timo Werner becomes the 1st player to be subbed off because he couldn't cope with the fans noise #Beşiktaş #12thMan pic.twitter.com/tHq3gOz2Ij — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) September 26, 2017

And Hasenhüttl admitted after the defeat that he was left with little choice, but to substitute the 21-year-old.

“He asked to come off so I took him off,” he said, quoted by the Guardian. “It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise [and] at the start of the game we were a bit affected.

“For me, as coach, it is important to see who I can rely on in moments like these, who is prepared to defend himself against what is going on on the pitch. To encounter such an atmosphere was too much for some.”

The unnerving atmosphere was only enhanced in the second half when the floodlights went out for over ten minutes, leaving the players in darkness.

"While we were putting pressure on the opponent, the lights went out," Hasenhüttl added. "Evil be to him who evil thinks. It happened."

Leipzig now sit bottom of their group, level on points with Monaco and two behind second-placed Porto, who defeated the Ligue 1 champions 3-0 in France.