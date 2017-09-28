Brighton Striker Tomer Hemed Promises to Return Fitter and Stronger Than Ever After 3 Match Ban

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has promised to return to the Seagulls 'fitter, stronger and hungrier' than ever before after being handed a three match ban following the FA's guilty verdict of violent conduct during his side's 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

30-year-old Hemed scored the winner against the Magpies, but his performance was marred by his apparent stamp on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin in the final minutes of proceedings, which was picked up on video following the match.

The Isreal international will not feature for Brighton for five-weeks due to the ban and the international break, which he will use to retain match fitness, as his first match back for the club is likely to be against Southampton on October 29.





Hemed has revealed his acceptance of the sentence but insisted he does not agree with the situation as he wrote on his Twitter account: “I accept the decision against me but do not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches.

“I would never go out to injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and team-mates who know me, know that this is not in my nature.

“I will use the time to get fitter, stronger and come back hungrier to score more goals for Brighton in the Premier League.”

As his contest to the charge failed, the striker is set to miss Brighton's fixtures against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham, but is likely to feature for Israel against Spain and Liechtenstein.

Hemed's ban has thrown a hammer in the works for the Seagulls boss Chris Hughton as he will have to look for an alternative attacking formation against Arsenal as Glenn Murray is still struggling to recover from an ankle injury.