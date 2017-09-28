Soccer

Stoke Striker Peter Crouch Lights Up Twitter After Guardian Robot Wars Tweet

an hour ago

Twitter legend and Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has been trolling again on the social media platform, and this time The Guardian were the ones to bear the brunt. 

The news outlet published a story explaining how 30% of jobs in Britain are under threat due to the advances of artificial intelligence, with a serious worry also noted that these autonomously-thinking machines could also be used in war. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, the 36-year-old former England international striker, famed for his likeness in height to the Eiffel Tower and robot-dance goal celebration, decided to make light of the claims with a bit of simple humour. 

Crouch is still classed as a frontman who is able to do a job in the top flight, and for good reason, considering the giant has already netted once for Stoke this season in just 81 minutes of play. 

It is a great shame the robot celebration has seemingly been put out of action, although those at the Bet365 stadium have probably been praying for their players to be replaced by machines for the past month considering their extremely mundane September. 

